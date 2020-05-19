UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Rules Romeos Warned Over One-night Stands: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

Aussie rules Romeos warned over one-night stands: report

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Australian Rules footballers have reportedly been told to limit their sexual partners to minimise the chances of COVID-19 disrupting plans for a season restart next month.

AFL officials have told players that one-night stands will not be banned but they could be punished if they engage in risky behaviour such as a string of hook-ups, Melbourne's Herald-Sun reported.

"I think what it is saying is calm down a bit guys and just keep the visitors down to a minimum," Collingwood club president Eddie McGuire told radio station Triple M.

"There's no point going through this if randoms (sexual encounters) are coming from everywhere." The AFL intends to resume on June 11 and has implemented strict health protocols for players.

However, Melbourne player Jake Lever said some of his teammates were not happy with what one media outlet has described as the "bonk ban".

"It doesn't really affect me. I've got a little baby at home and a wife so lucky for me, I'm pretty happy," he told the Herald-Sun.

"But the single boys, there have been a few murmurs around that they're really disappointed."

Related Topics

Wife Melbourne June Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

UAE welcomes return of foreign nationals holding v ..

7 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.75m, death toll ..

8 hours ago

Determination, strong will lead to greater achieve ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Industrial City supports global humanitarian ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,593 new COVID-19 cases, 8 m ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.