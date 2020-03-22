UrduPoint.com
Aussie Rules Suspends Season Over Virus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 11:30 AM

Aussie Rules suspends season over virus

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Australia's hugely popular Aussie Rules suspended its season Sunday after the government imposed new travel restrictions and states moved towards a shutdown of non-essential services to contain the coronavirus.

"Games will be suspended until May 31. We will review the situation by the end of April to determine whether a further suspension period would be required," said Australian Football League (AFL) chief Gillon McLachlan said.

"To say that this is the most serious threat to our game in 100 years is an understatement."

