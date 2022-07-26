UrduPoint.com

Aussie Scientists Begin To Shine Light Into Dark Matter

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Aussie scientists begin to shine light into dark matter

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) --:Australian scientists believe they are well on the way toward solving one of the universe's greatest mysteries, the nature of invisible dark matter.

The Oscillating Resonant Group AxioN (ORGAN) experiment, Australia's first major dark matter detector, has just completed a search for a particle called an axion -- believed by many cosmologists and physicists to be a likely component of dark matter.

Dark matter, which is believed to form a large proportion of the galaxy, does not absorb, reflect, or emit electromagnetic radiation, making it exceptionally difficult to detect.

Explaining the project in an article published in the Conversation on Tuesday, physicist Dr Ben McAllister from the University of Western Australia (UWA), said ORGAN had placed new limits on the possible characteristics of axions and had, therefore, helped to narrow down the elusive search for them.

McAllister said scientists believed that axions can be converted into particles of light, known as photons, if they are subjected to a strong magnetic field.

Related Topics

Australia From

Recent Stories

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Sh ..

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

41 minutes ago
 Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one- ..

Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.