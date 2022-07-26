Aussie scientists begin to shine light into dark matter

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) --:Australian scientists believe they are well on the way toward solving one of the universe's greatest mysteries, the nature of invisible dark matter.

The Oscillating Resonant Group AxioN (ORGAN) experiment, Australia's first major dark matter detector, has just completed a search for a particle called an axion -- believed by many cosmologists and physicists to be a likely component of dark matter.

Dark matter, which is believed to form a large proportion of the galaxy, does not absorb, reflect, or emit electromagnetic radiation, making it exceptionally difficult to detect.

Explaining the project in an article published in the Conversation on Tuesday, physicist Dr Ben McAllister from the University of Western Australia (UWA), said ORGAN had placed new limits on the possible characteristics of axions and had, therefore, helped to narrow down the elusive search for them.

McAllister said scientists believed that axions can be converted into particles of light, known as photons, if they are subjected to a strong magnetic field.