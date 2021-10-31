Aussie scientists deliver new way to administer vaccines

SYDNEY, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:Scientists from the University of Queensland (UQ) successfully developed a method that can deliver vaccines using a pain-free "patch" without needles.

The discovery, published in the Science Advances journal on Saturday, uses a "high-density microarray patch" (HD-MAP) that, after being applied to the recipient's skin, applies thousands of microscopic projections.

Lead researcher, Dr.

David Muller from UQ's school of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences said initial testing in mice using an American-made COVID-19 vaccine has shown a "better and faster immune responses."It also neutralizes multiple variants, including the variants first detected in Britain and South Africa, said Muller.

However, the main promise of the technology lies in its ability to be self-administered, vaccinate an individual in a single dose, and be stored at a range of temperatures.