Aussie scientists develop method to neutralize methane emissions

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) --:A team of chemists from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have devised a new method of recycling potent fossil fuel, methane, by binding it to a rare chemical element.

The findings published in Nature Chemistry journal on Wednesday revealed new potential to transport, store or transform methane which would play a major role in minimizing worldwide wastage of methane, or natural gas.

Lead author James Watson from UNSW school of Chemistry said the breakthrough sees methane bind to osmium for hours, while in the past it could only be held in a stable bond for microseconds.

"We have found that methane, which is generally inert, will interact with an osmium-metal centered species to form a relatively stable osmium-methane complex. Our complex has an effective half-life of around 13 hours," said Watson.