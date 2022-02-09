Aussie scientists hoping for COVID-19 nasal spray breakthrough

SYDNEY, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) --:Two Australian respiratory scientists are looking to develop a nasal spray for COVID-19 vaccination, according to research unveiled on Wednesday.

Professor Daniela Traini from Macquarie University and Professor Pall Thordarson from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have teamed up with Sydney-based biotech company Medlab to investigate the use of the next-generation nasal spray.

The device is already used for other drugs but the scientists hope to eventually apply it to messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines.

Traini said their study involves investigating how to ensure the vaccines are delivered intact within the nasal cavity.

"The current mRNA vaccines, like Pfizer and Moderna, are delivered by intravenous injection, and have specialised refrigeration requirements," Traini said.

"If this study is successful, it would possibly allow other mRNA vaccines to be delivered by nasal spray, and it would bring a number of benefits," Traini said.