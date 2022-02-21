UrduPoint.com

Aussie Scientists Preach Caution Over New Alzheimer's Drug

SYDNEY, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :A team of Australian scientists have cautioned the nation's medical regulatory authority from approving a new controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aducanumab, citing its "questionable efficacy" and lack of clinical trials.

The scientists released a paper in the Medical Journal of Australia on Monday, which urged the Therapeutic Goods Administration's current review of the drug to be based on "science, not desperation." Lead author on the paper Andrew Gleason from the Melbourne Dementia Research Center at the Florey Institute said Aducanumab's gain of accelerated approval in the United States in June 2021 was based on insufficient data.

"(The drug was approved) not on the basis of demonstrated clinical efficacy, but on the unproven presumption that reduction of amyloid plaques is 'likely to predict clinical benefit'," said Gleason.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, and it causes the brain to shrink, which causes a progressive decline in cognitive abilities.

The dominant hypothesis behind its root cause is amyloid plaques, which have been shown to build up in the brains of people who later develop the disease.

The drug Aducanumab is an antibody that reduces the spread of amyloid plaque.

Authors of the paper believe the urgency and severity of the diseases' impact runs the risk of clouding the judgment of regulatory bodies.

In 2020 dementia, including its most common form, Alzheimer's disease, was the second most common cause of death in Australia following heart disease, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. It is the biggest source of disability in Australians over the age of 65.

Kaele Stokes, executive director of Advocacy and Research at Australia's peak dementia advocacy body Dementia Australia, told Xinhua that due to the complexity of dementia and Alzheimer's, a "delicate balance" needed to be maintained between hope and realistic expectations.

"Unfortunately, we're not in a position where we can just say there is a pill that you can take that will slow or prevent the development of dementia." She added that drug development has the benefit of drawing more attention to investment and awareness for dementia, its evolving research, and other forms of non-medical therapy like diet, exercise and maintaining social activity.

"The key information for people living with dementia and their families and carers is that medical interventions are not the only way forward... there's a lot of support out there.""We're hopeful that it (the drugs research) will provide encouragement to the research sector to continue investing in dementia research," said Stokes.

