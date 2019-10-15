UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Skipper Paine Backs Smith's Return To Captaincy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:30 AM

Aussie skipper Paine backs Smith's return to captaincy

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Australian captain Tim Paine has addressed speculation over whether Steve Smith will again lead the team once a ban ends in March, saying he would be fully supportive if it happens "one day".

Smith skippered the team until he was suspended for 12 months over a brazen attempt under his watch to alter the ball with sandpaper in Cape Town last year.

Part of his punishment included a further year-long exile from any leadership role.

Calls have grown for Smith to take over from Paine when the ban is lifted, following batting performances that helped Australia retain the Ashes against England.

Paine, who will turn 35 in December, on Monday brushed off questions surrounding the Australian side's future leadership.

"I'm enjoying having the job at the moment... and I certainly hope Steve Smith does captain Australia again one day, and if he does, I'll be fully supportive of it," he told the Daily Telegraph.

Paine will not play in this summer's Big Bash League, instead joining broadcaster Channel Seven's commentary team.

But he will almost certainly retain the captaincy for the home summer Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand, despite occasional criticism of his form during the Ashes.

He recently ended a 13-year century drought by scoring his first ton since his maiden century as a 21-year-old in 2006.

Coach Justin Langer has praised his leadership as "brilliant" and said Smith may not want to take on the "burden" of the captaincy on top of batting pressures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Australia Drought Job Cape Town Lead Tim Paine March May December From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Crown Prince, Russian President Hold Official Talk ..

8 hours ago

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

9 hours ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

9 hours ago

Planting a Greener Future initiative launched

9 hours ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

9 hours ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.