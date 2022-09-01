UrduPoint.com

Aussie State Announces "blue Carbon" Plan To Support Underwater Forests

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Aussie state announces "blue carbon" plan to support underwater forests

SYDNEY, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The government of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) announced on Thursday a five-year "blue carbon" strategy to restore the state's marine ecosystems.

The strategy identifies actions within several priority areas over the effective conservation programs, participation in the blue carbon market, policy planning and the progress of related research.

It provides an overview of how marine ecosystems form a natural capital that can capture and store carbon while also improving foreshore protection, water quality, biodiversity and fisheries.

"The simplest way to understand blue carbon is to liken it to underwater forests - just as trees store carbon, marine and coastal plants and ecosystems do too, except even more efficiently," said NSW minister for environment James Griffin.

"Marine plants and coastal ecosystems, such as seagrass, mangroves and saltmarsh, store carbon up to four times more efficiently than ecosystems on land.

But, since European settlement in Australia, we've lost huge swathes of these ecosystems." Australia's coastline stores approximately 5-11 percent of global blue carbon stocks.

The NSW coastline stretches for over 2,000 km and its marine and coastal ecosystems store about 10 million tonnes of carbon, which is equivalent to annual emissions from 500,000 households.

Under the plan, the state government will launch conservation projects, such as the reintroduction of tidal flows to restore coastal wetlands. It will deliver through the state's two existing marine management investments with a total investment value of over 190 million Australian Dollars (about 130 million U.S. dollars).

Griffin said the plan will simultaneously help reduce emissions significantly, and will ultimately benefit the state's economy, environment, and build resilience to climate change.

Related Topics

Australia Water Progress Wales Stocks Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

3 minutes ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

42 minutes ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

46 minutes ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

2 hours ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

2 hours ago
 UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.