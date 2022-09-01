Aussie state announces "blue carbon" plan to support underwater forests

SYDNEY, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The government of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) announced on Thursday a five-year "blue carbon" strategy to restore the state's marine ecosystems.

The strategy identifies actions within several priority areas over the effective conservation programs, participation in the blue carbon market, policy planning and the progress of related research.

It provides an overview of how marine ecosystems form a natural capital that can capture and store carbon while also improving foreshore protection, water quality, biodiversity and fisheries.

"The simplest way to understand blue carbon is to liken it to underwater forests - just as trees store carbon, marine and coastal plants and ecosystems do too, except even more efficiently," said NSW minister for environment James Griffin.

"Marine plants and coastal ecosystems, such as seagrass, mangroves and saltmarsh, store carbon up to four times more efficiently than ecosystems on land.

But, since European settlement in Australia, we've lost huge swathes of these ecosystems." Australia's coastline stores approximately 5-11 percent of global blue carbon stocks.

The NSW coastline stretches for over 2,000 km and its marine and coastal ecosystems store about 10 million tonnes of carbon, which is equivalent to annual emissions from 500,000 households.

Under the plan, the state government will launch conservation projects, such as the reintroduction of tidal flows to restore coastal wetlands. It will deliver through the state's two existing marine management investments with a total investment value of over 190 million Australian Dollars (about 130 million U.S. dollars).

Griffin said the plan will simultaneously help reduce emissions significantly, and will ultimately benefit the state's economy, environment, and build resilience to climate change.