Aussie State Boosted By Return Of International Students

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) --:With the return of international students, the Australian state of Victoria has experienced a welcome lift in local economy.

According to data produced by the Department of Home Affairs, the number of on-shore student visa holders in Victoria has doubled to over 141,000, since international borders re-opened in 2021.

China, India, Vietnam, Nepal and Colombia are the top five countries supplying students and contributing to the 107 percent jump.

"We are a welcoming state and it's great to see large numbers of students from all around the world back in Melbourne and regional Victoria - they make us a more vibrant community," said Victorian minister for trade and investment Tim Pallas on Monday.

As Victoria's third-biggest export revenue earner, international education generated 6.9 billion Australian Dollars (about 4.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021 and supported more than 40,000 jobs.

"International education supports tens of thousands of Victorian jobs and is a vital part of our economy - that's why we are so serious about supporting the sector and its growth," said Pallas.

Meanwhile, the state government has invested 10 million Australian dollars (about 6.7 million U.S. dollars) to support new student arrivals and upgrade the Study Melbourne Hub.

