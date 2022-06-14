UrduPoint.com

Aussie State Calls For Extra COVID-19 Vaccine Shot For Hospital Workers

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 12:10 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :As new case numbers in Australia's second most populated state, Victoria, remain stubbornly high, Premier Daniel Andrews has called for healthcare workers in the hospital system state-wide to receive a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Victoria's official COVID-19 daily case number for Tuesday stood at 6,071, bringing the active case tally to 39,420. There were also 15 deaths reported in the latest 24-hour period.

Those figures followed Andrews' announcement on Monday that he intends to request the Federal government to allow Victorian hospital workers to be offered a fourth jab, with reports of COVID-19 outbreaks having been triggered by staff members having unintentionally brought the virus into their workplaces.

Victoria suffered Australia's most extensive and prolonged COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the past two years.

For that reason, the state's front-line healthcare workers were among the first in the nation to be immunized against the virus with their compulsory third shots also being fast-tracked during the Omicron wave which hit late last year.

Andrews was quoted in local newspaper The Age on Monday as saying those workers' vaccine immunity was now "waning", so "getting them fourth jabs as fast as possible is very important to help keep COVID out of the hospital.

" Presently, Victoria's hospital healthcare workers, like the rest of the population, are eligible for three shots with the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) only recommending an extra shot for people aged over 65 or those with underlying medical conditions.

Infectious diseases expert Associate Professor Paul Griffin from the University of Queensland (UQ) told Xinhua on Tuesday that Andrews' proposal was "certainly worth considering".

"At this stage, the evidence for the need for a fourth dose is not conclusive for the general population; I think ATAGI's policy is appropriate for the majority of us," Griffin said.

"Having said that, workers in high-risk areas such as in hospitals need to be properly protected against the virus," he said.

"So, yes, another dose could be certainly worth considering for these workers along with maintaining all the other safety precautions such as adequate ventilation and mask wearing."

