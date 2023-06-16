Aussie state deploys new tech to reduce powerline-ignited bushfires

(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The state government of Victoria in Australia announced Friday that 44 cutting-edge Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiters (REFCLs) will be ready before summer to reduce the risk of bushfires caused by powerlines.

"The final REFCL, in the Australian Energy Regulator-approved 682-million-Australian-dollar (about 469.5 million U.S. Dollars) program, will be complete ahead of summer 2023," the Victorian government noted in a statement.

According to the statement, a REFCL is a giant "safety switch" that can shut off power and significantly limits the energy flow when the powerline comes into contact with vegetation.

During the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires, some REFCLs were activated 57 times on total fire ban days, of which 33 were triggered by faults that could have led to catastrophic bushfires.

The state government noted that the utilization of REFCL for bushfire prevention is one of the world's first practices and the technology has been put to test in some fire-prone parts of the United States.