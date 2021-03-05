Aussie state eases COVID-19 restrictions in school as national vaccine rollout ramps up

SYDNEY, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Schools in the Australian State of New South Wales (NSW) will dramatically scale back COVID-19 restrictions as a national vaccine rollout gained momentum, officials announced Friday.

In a significant step towards normalization, as of Monday, parents and caretakers will again be able to enter school grounds and group singing and dancing activities will recommence which have been banned since earlier in the pandemic.

"We are grateful to parents, teachers and principals who have worked tirelessly to keep school communities safe during the pandemic and ensure students continue to receive a high-quality education," NSW Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said.

"I am pleased parents are now allowed to return to school grounds, watch school sports and be involved again in school activities.

" Australia has already begun vaccinating frontline workers with the Pfizer vaccine, and as of Friday will begin the process of vaccinating the broader population with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the vaccine program as "critical" to Australia emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting recession.

"The good news is that we are opening up, but we want to stay open. That's the key to the confidence and the economic recovery that we're seeing coming out of the COVID-19 recession," Morrison said.

Schools are advised that COVID-safe practices should continue to be followed, including social distancing, hand sanitising and enhanced cleaning.