Aussie State Issues Alert For Meningococcal Disease

Published June 05, 2023

SYDNEY, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Australia's New South Wales Ministry of Health (NSW Health) on Sunday issued a warning over meningococcal disease, urging locals to stay alert for related symptoms, after three cases have been recently reported across the state.

A person, aged between 50 to 59, has died from the disease in Sydney, while two more cases, one teenager living in Sydney and one person in their 60s from the Central Coast, are recovering.

NSW Health said that none of these cases are believed to be linked.

So far this year, there have been 19 cases of meningococcal disease reported in the Australian state, with the majority of cases caused by the meningococcal B strain of the infection.

Christine Selvey, director of communicable diseases at NSW Health, said that meningococcal disease is a rare disease with babies, toddlers, adolescents, and young adults being at highest risk.

