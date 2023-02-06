UrduPoint.com

Aussie State Launches Night Aviation Patrols For Fire-risk Period In Summer

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Aussie state launches night aviation patrols for fire-risk period in summer

SYDNEY, Feb. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) --:Australia's second populated state Victoria kicked off its night aviation program for the seventh consecutive year in preparation for the highest fire-risk period during summer.

The state's Minister for Emergency Services Jaclyn Symes and Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp visited the Essendon Airport on Monday, where three helicopters engaged for night aviation operations are based.

The aircraft are part of the state's 50-strong firefighting fleet.

According to the state government, the night aviation program includes two night firebombing helicopters, including a CH47 Chinook, and an aerial intelligence gathering Firebird 308 helicopter equipped with an infra-red high-definition video camera.

Related Topics

Victoria Government Airport

Recent Stories

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 ..

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 dead, many trapped

21 minutes ago
 China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units t ..

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creativ ..

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creative pros talks

13 hours ago
 17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of ..

17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of missions abroad begins tomorro ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.