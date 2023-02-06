Aussie state launches night aviation patrols for fire-risk period in summer

SYDNEY, Feb. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) --:Australia's second populated state Victoria kicked off its night aviation program for the seventh consecutive year in preparation for the highest fire-risk period during summer.

The state's Minister for Emergency Services Jaclyn Symes and Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp visited the Essendon Airport on Monday, where three helicopters engaged for night aviation operations are based.

The aircraft are part of the state's 50-strong firefighting fleet.

According to the state government, the night aviation program includes two night firebombing helicopters, including a CH47 Chinook, and an aerial intelligence gathering Firebird 308 helicopter equipped with an infra-red high-definition video camera.