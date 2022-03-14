Aussie state opens recovery centres for flood-affected citizens

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :As residents across the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) welcome blue skies and flood waters began their slow retreat, the government has scrambled to accommodate thousands of displaced residents.

On Monday the NSW government announced the opening of two additional flood recovery centres to Sydney's north, bringing the total number of such centres across the state to 10.

The centres would provide a range of services to those who have been impacted by flooding, which has inundated large areas of Greater Sydney and northern NSW.

"Recovering after a flood event is an extremely emotional time and for many people, it's difficult to know where to even begin," said NSW Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke.

"Establishing these two pop-up recovery centres will ensure that when residents begin to clean up and recover, services from a range of NSW Government agencies, community organisations and welfare bodies are accessible all under the one roof," she said.

Services would include replacing lost documents, temporary accommodation, mental health services, clean-up services and various forms of financial support.

On Sunday NSW State Emergency Service (SES) determined that across the state 3,396 homes had been left uninhabitable, and 6,708 inundated due to the floods.

The NSW government has thus far committed 1.5 billion Australian Dollars (about 1.1 billion U.S. dollars) to the flood recovery, and posted 8,000 members of the Australian defence force to assist the on-the-ground recovery.

Part of this is a 285 million Australian dollars (about 207 million U.S. dollars) temporary housing support package. However, many who are stuck in waitlists and in the interim have been forced to sleep in cars, caravans, tents or seek refuge at friends' homes.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the government is putting "every available resource" into the recovery effort, and is currently assisting 2,000 people with accommodation placements.

"We are rolling out our standard recovery supports as quickly as possible, as well as addressing specific needs as they arise." he said.