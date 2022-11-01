Aussie state puts further ban on single-use plastic items

SYDNEY, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) --:The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) implemented a further ban on more single-use plastic items from Tuesday, on top of its previous ban on lightweight single-use plastic bags.

Under the tightened rules, manufacturers, wholesalers, businesses and community organizations in NSW cannot provide single-use plastic items including straws, stirrers, cutlery, plates, bowls and cotton buds; food ware and cups made from expanded polystyrene; rinse-off personal care products containing plastic microbeads.

The new prohibition is the latest movement of the state government to create a more sustainable environment after it banned lightweight single-use plastic bags from June 1.

Single-use plastic items and packaging make up 60 percent of all litter in NSW, according to the state government.

Manufacturers or other businesses supplying a banned item or not complying with a stop notice may face an on-the-spot fine of up to 5,500 Australian Dollars (about 3,539 U.S. dollars) for corporations and 1,100 Australian dollars (about 708 U.S. dollars) for individuals.