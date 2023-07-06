Open Menu

Aussie State Registers "concerning" Rise In Influenza Rates, Hospitalizations

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Aussie state registers "concerning" rise in influenza rates, hospitalizations

SYDNEY, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) --:The health authority in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday warned of rising influenza rates and hospitalizations among children and teenagers, urging parents to have their kids aged five to 16 years vaccinated.

NSW Health Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said in a statement that the latest NSW data is concerning, with a 37 percent increase in emergency department (ED) presentations with influenza-like illness and a 30 percent increase in admissions to hospital in the week to Sunday compared to the previous week.

According to the statement, children aged under 16 years represented 54 percent of all ED presentations for influenza-like illness, and over a third of all influenza-like illness hospital admissions in the past week, which proved that children in the state are being disproportionately affected by influenza this year.

Since May, there have been 16 children admitted to intensive care with life-threatening complications from influenza, and the numbers continue to rise.

Related Topics

Wales May Influenza Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

9 minutes ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

14 minutes ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

10 hours ago
UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

10 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

10 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

11 hours ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

11 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

12 hours ago
 CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous