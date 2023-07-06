Aussie state registers "concerning" rise in influenza rates, hospitalizations

SYDNEY, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) --:The health authority in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday warned of rising influenza rates and hospitalizations among children and teenagers, urging parents to have their kids aged five to 16 years vaccinated.

NSW Health Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said in a statement that the latest NSW data is concerning, with a 37 percent increase in emergency department (ED) presentations with influenza-like illness and a 30 percent increase in admissions to hospital in the week to Sunday compared to the previous week.

According to the statement, children aged under 16 years represented 54 percent of all ED presentations for influenza-like illness, and over a third of all influenza-like illness hospital admissions in the past week, which proved that children in the state are being disproportionately affected by influenza this year.

Since May, there have been 16 children admitted to intensive care with life-threatening complications from influenza, and the numbers continue to rise.