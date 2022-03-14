UrduPoint.com

Aussie State Reintroduces Critically Endangered Corroboree Frog

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Aussie state reintroduces critically endangered corroboree frog

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :A project dubbed "Saving our Species" has seen 100 corroboree frogs reintroduced into the wild in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), in an effort to reinvigorate their dwindling population.

The corroboree frog is a poisonous, ground-dwelling species endemic to small, sub-alpine areas of NSW. Their bright yellow and black markings make them highly recognizable and serve as a warning to predators.

It was announced on Monday that 100 of the frogs were reintroduced into a purpose-built enclosure late last week in an effort to allow them to re-adapt to their wild environment.

"These 100 corroboree frogs have been reintroduced to a purpose-built field enclosure at Kosciuszko National Park that protects them from the disease while allowing them to grow and thrive into the future," said NSW Minister for Environment and Heritage James Griffin.

As of 2004, the frog's status was listed as critically endangered, and they have widely been flagged as one of Australia's most at risk of extinction species.

Since the 1970s their population has steadily declined, mainly due to a fungal infection that was accidentally introduced to Australia.

This coupled with periods of drought, habitat degradation, and severe bushfires have seen their populations in the wild dwindle to an estimated low of just 30 individuals.

The "Saving our Species" project has partnered with Taronga Zoo in Sydney which breeds the frogs and holds an "insurance population" of about 400 of the frogs in captivity.

"Timing the release of these frogs is crucial for their survival, allowing them sufficient time to acclimatize and prepare for hibernation ahead of winter," added Taronga Conservation Society Australia Herpetofauna Unit Supervisor, Michael McFadden.

The "Saving our Species" project is also working to restore the population of a number of endangered Australian species native to NSW, including the koala, the brush-tailed rock-wallaby, and the ancient Wollemi pine.

Related Topics

Australia Drought Sydney Wales From

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

10 minutes ago
 Iran's FM to hold talks on nuclear deal in Moscow ..

Iran's FM to hold talks on nuclear deal in Moscow Tuesday: official

3 minutes ago
 China's Anhui sees foreign trade up 22.3 pct in Ja ..

China's Anhui sees foreign trade up 22.3 pct in Jan-Feb

3 minutes ago
 Mongolia's daily COVID-19 cases below 100 for two ..

Mongolia's daily COVID-19 cases below 100 for two consecutive days

3 minutes ago
 NACTA plans to hold 2nd National Essay Writing Com ..

NACTA plans to hold 2nd National Essay Writing Competition

3 minutes ago
 S.Korea's ICT export logs double-digit growth in F ..

S.Korea's ICT export logs double-digit growth in February

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>