Aussie State Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases Ahead Of Border Reopening

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

SYDNEY, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The state of Western Australia (WA) recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases on Monday, while the state prepares to reopen its border.

WA recorded 1,136 new local COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike throughout the pandemic, which also marks the fourth day in a row the state has surpassed 1,000 daily cases.

Monday's figures bring the state's total number of active COVID-19 cases to 5,540, and 11 cases are in hospitals.

The state has remained relatively unscathed since the pandemic has begun, as it has maintained hard borders to the rest of the country. Only approved travelers can enter WA.

However, it has started to gradually relax some of its border restrictions since last month.

Already-enrolled international students are allowed to enter WA from Feb. 15, and the state plans to fully open its border from March 3.

Meanwhile, one of the country's worst-hit states, Victoria, recorded a slight increase in its daily COVID-19 number and hospitalizations on Monday.

Victoria recorded 5,852 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday, up from 5,052 daily infections on Sunday.

The number of people in hospital has risen by nine from Sunday, with 283 infected people in hospital. Of them, 42 are in intensive care, and seven are on ventilation.

The figures came as the state's work-from-home recommendation was removed from 11:59 p.m. local time last Friday. The mask mandate requirement in workplaces was also removed.

