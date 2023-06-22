Aussie state reports rising number of homeless people under housing crisis

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) --:The state government of New South Wales (NSW), Australia on Thursday reported a growing number of people sleeping rough across the state, noting that the deepening housing crisis is hurting most vulnerable citizens.

According to results from the 2023 NSW Street Count, conducted between Feb. 2 and Feb.

27 in more than 350 towns and suburbs, 1,623 people were counted sleeping rough in the state, registering a 34 percent increase compared to the 2022 survey.

Byron Bay, located on the far-north coast of NSW, accounted for the largest cohort of 300 rough sleepers, representing a stark 117 percent hike compared to February 2022.

Besides, Sydney saw the number of homeless people tick up by 23 percent to reach 277 in 2023. Previously in 2020, 2021, and 2022 statewide street counts, the capital city had recorded the largest amount of people sleeping rough in NSW.