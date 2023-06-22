UrduPoint.com

Aussie State Reports Rising Number Of Homeless People Under Housing Crisis

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Aussie state reports rising number of homeless people under housing crisis

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) --:The state government of New South Wales (NSW), Australia on Thursday reported a growing number of people sleeping rough across the state, noting that the deepening housing crisis is hurting most vulnerable citizens.

According to results from the 2023 NSW Street Count, conducted between Feb. 2 and Feb.

27 in more than 350 towns and suburbs, 1,623 people were counted sleeping rough in the state, registering a 34 percent increase compared to the 2022 survey.

Byron Bay, located on the far-north coast of NSW, accounted for the largest cohort of 300 rough sleepers, representing a stark 117 percent hike compared to February 2022.

Besides, Sydney saw the number of homeless people tick up by 23 percent to reach 277 in 2023. Previously in 2020, 2021, and 2022 statewide street counts, the capital city had recorded the largest amount of people sleeping rough in NSW.

Related Topics

Australia Sydney Wales February 2020 From Government Housing

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

13 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

13 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.