Aussie State To Implement Tougher Penalties To Crack Down Youth Crimes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Aussie state to implement tougher penalties to crack down youth crimes

SYDNEY, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Australia's state of Queensland will implement new measures with tougher penalties to crack down the youth crimes.

The new measures, announced by the state authorities on Thursday, include increasing the maximum penalty for stealing a car from seven years to 10 years of imprisonment.

The suspect will face a more severe penalty of 14 years, if the offense is committed at night, where the offender uses violence or threatens violence, is armed or pretends to be armed, is in company, or damages or threatens to damage any property.

The state will also amend the Youth Justice Act requiring courts to take into account previous bail history, criminal activity and track record when sentencing. Young offenders will be in custody for longer to make sure they can complete the requisite rehabilitation and reform programs set out by the courts.

Relevant legislative changes will be introduced in the new year.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was one of the most comprehensive packages ever seen in Queensland.

"Crime, especially youth crime, is a complex issue but community safety must come first," she said.

"All of the programs to divert children away from crime will continue, but the community is demanding tougher penalties too."The Queensland government will also construct two new youth detention centers, impose extremely high visibility police patrols, and provide 10 million Australian Dollars (about 6.73 million U.S. dollars) to supply 20,000 engine immobilizers to be trialed in parts of the state to prevent car theft in the first place.

According to the state, the total number of cases where a young person has been refused bail at their first appearance has risen from 377 in 2017-18 to 585 in 2021-22.

