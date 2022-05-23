Aussie state to offer free flu vaccines amid outbreak

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The government of the Australian state of Queensland has moved to make the flu vaccine free for all its residents as it grapples with simultaneous outbreaks of the seasonal flu and COVID-19.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Monday that over the last week total flu cases had more than doubled from 1,848 to 4,282.

The state also reported 3,534 cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to Sunday night, adding up to the 38,599 active cases in the state. A total of 980 people have died in the state from the virus.

"We have seen how difficult it has been to fight COVID-19 ... To fight COVID-19 and the flu is doubly hard," said Palaszczuk. "That's why we are making these flu shots free for everyone." During the pandemic the flu was largely eradicated in Australia due to the nation's closed borders. Now as the nation heads into winter and people's immunity is waning, authorities are urging all people, especially the young, old and otherwise vulnerable, to get the jab.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said she was "concerned" about the early arrival of the flu season, and the fact that the outbreak was of the more severe Influenza A, which "leads to greater numbers needing to go to hospital." "The fact that more than 4,000 cases have already been detected when flu seasons don't usually begin until late July is very concerning," said the official. "Our best defense is to get as many people vaccinated as possible."The Australian state is the first to move to make the flu vaccine free for all residents. In normal years the vaccine is only free to people in vulnerable groups, otherwise it costs between 20 and 30 Australian Dollars (about 14 to 21 U.S. dollars).

Last week authorities in the state of New South Wales (NSW) urged all residents to book a flu vaccine, citing a spike in cases in the state.