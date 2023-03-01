UrduPoint.com

Aussie State To Protect National Park Health With New Biodiversity Monitoring Program

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Aussie state to protect national park health with new biodiversity monitoring program

SYDNEY, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has initiated a biodiversity monitoring program with more than 600 surveillance sites to protect the ecological health of national parks.

According to a statement on Wednesday, the program is made up of four components, including park-wide surveillance monitoring, targeted surveys on certain threatened species, measurement and reporting of fire metrics, as well as monitoring of threats, such as feral animals and weeds.

More than 2,400 camera traps, 1,200 acoustic devices, and 1,200 bird surveys will be deployed in the surveillance sites across eight national park areas in the state.

With some surveys already underway, the initial step of the program would see 30 percent of the national park estate monitored, including the Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, Macquarie Marshes, Myall Lakes, the Pilliga, part of the Gondwana Rainforests World Heritage Area, as well as Kosciuszko and Royal National Park.

"What we don't know, we can't protect, and by monitoring the health of our national parks through new animal camera traps, acoustic monitoring and vegetation surveys, we'll be able to paint an even clearer picture to better protect these critical habitats," said James Griffin, NSW minister for environment.

National parks comprise 9.5 percent of the state across various desert, alpine, and coastal ecosystems. Around 800 of the approximately 900 threatened species in the state are found on the national park estate, according to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.

The monitoring results are expected to be updated in publicly available National Park Scorecards, which will provide a long-term, data-based picture of the health of the national parks.

