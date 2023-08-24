Open Menu

Aussie State To Repurpose Extra 50,000 Tonnes Of Food, Garden Waste Each Year

Published August 24, 2023

SYDNEY, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) --:The Australian state of Victoria on Thursday announced a new investment to divert an extra 50,000 tonnes of food and garden waste from landfill each year.

With support from the Federal government, the 3.56 million Australian Dollar (2.3 million U.S. dollar) investment would allow a Melbourne-based waste management business to expand its infrastructure.

By adding 50,000 tonnes to its composting capacity, the recycling plant is expected to process 290,000 tonnes of waste per year.

According to the state government, five concrete containers would be developed to store and break down organic material, helping metropolitan Melbourne process more food and garden waste, instead of transporting them to regional facilities.

Under the project, food and garden waste would be turned into compost, creating high-grade soil blends for nurseries, landscape contractors, and builders.

