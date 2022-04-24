Aussie state unveils school COVID-19 plan for upcoming winter

(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) --:Authorities of Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) announced COVID-19 plan for schools across the state as colder season is approaching.

The COVID smart plan for schools unveiled on Saturday came after the state eased the isolation requirement for those close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Under the new rules that took effect last Friday, close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case will not have to isolate, as long as they have no symptoms.

But those close contacts still have to notify their employer or educational facility about their status, and comply with guidelines including not visiting aged care and hospitals unless a special exemption applies, undertaking daily rapid antigen tests (RATs) before coming into close contact with people outside their household, avoiding contact with elderly and immunocompromised persons, and wearing a face mask in indoor settings outside the home.