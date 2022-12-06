Aussie state warns of meningococcal disease as death toll rises

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Australia's New South Wales Ministry of Health (NSW Health) on Monday warned local residents to be alert to meningococcal disease, following a teenage girl's death from the infection.

NSW Health said the girl was the third person in the state to die from the "rare, but serious and sometimes fatal infection" this year, with 29 cases reported so far.

The majority of cases have been due to the meningococcal B strain of the infection.

According to the health ministry, there has been an increase in the number of infections reported in recent weeks, compared with the same period over the past five years.

Symptoms of the disease include severe unexplained limb pain, difficulty in waking up, a severe headache, and a red-purple rash that does not disappear when pressed with a glass.

"Meningococcal disease symptoms can appear suddenly and become very serious very quickly. I urge everyone not to discount symptoms when they appear or assume it may be just a mild infection," said the state's Executive Director of Health Protection Jeremy McAnulty.