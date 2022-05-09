Aussie state warns old, young residents against flu season

SYDNEY, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Authorities in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) issued a warning on Monday to the state's vulnerable residents, urging them to prepare for what is expected to be an early and potentially severe flu season.

Since Australia closed its borders to the world in the early stages of the pandemic, the common flu was all but eradicated locally, and as such this winter is expected to be Australia's first flu season in more than two years.

Authorities have warned that the flu season may be starting early, as positive rates have reached 5.5 percent and related hospitalizations, especially among children, have already begun to climb.

There were 1,024 new cases of influenza in NSW in the week ending April 30, compared to just 478 cases the previous week.

On Monday, NSW Minister for Seniors Mark Coure urged residents over the age of 65 to book a free flu shot at their local doctor or pharmacy.

"This is especially important for those who are immunocompromised or living in close proximity to someone who is susceptible to serious illness from influenza," said Coure.

Authorities have also warned that young children, while less affected by COVID-19, are one of the most vulnerable groups to flu.

"This year there is particular concern for those young children aged two and under, who have never lived through a flu season or gained any immunity to the virus," said Acting Executive Director of Health Protection NSW Dr. Vicky Sheppeard.

Chair of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the University of South Australia Adrian Esterman told Xinhua on Monday that the pandemic has created a "perfect storm" of conditions for a potentially devastating flu season.

"Over the last two and a half years, there has been very little circulating influenza ... Further, the uptake for influenza vaccine in Australia over this period has been lower than usual." "This means that the Australian population has had comparatively little exposure to influenza... (and) why it is so important to persuade people to have flu vaccination this year."Despite life largely returning to normal in the state, the majority of health restrictions having been lifted, COVID-19 daily cases and deaths continue to mount.

On Monday the NSW reported 7,751 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths. Over the last week nearly 80,000 cases and 100 deaths have been reported.