Aussie State's COVID-19 Infections Peaked Below "best Case" Modeling Scenario

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Aussie state's COVID-19 infections peaked below "best case" modeling scenario

SYDNEY, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care admissions in Australia's worst-hit state New South Wales (NSW) peaked below the "best case" scenario, the state authorities said on Friday.

The state reported 8,950 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Friday, down from 10,130 cases on Thursday. The hospitalization is also down from 1,795 to 1,716, with 108 cases in the intensive care unit (ICU).

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the state's hospital and ICU admission peaks passed in January, which was below the "best case" scenario on the government's previous health modeling.

Perrottet said under the best case, ICU admissions were to peak at 270 while hospitalizations were to peak at 3,158 patients. But the actual ICU figure topped at 217 and the actual figure for hospitalization was 2,758.

Meanwhile, new cases of COVID-19 in neighboring Victoria are also down. The state reported 8,521 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths on Friday, down by 870 cases from Thursday.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley announced that non-urgent elective surgery would resume on Feb. 14, with private hospitals able to operate at up to 50 percent capacity in Melbourne and up to 75 percent capacity in regional Victoria.

