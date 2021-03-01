UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie States Enter Second Week Of Vaccination Despite Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:20 AM

Aussie states enter second week of vaccination despite concerns

SYDNEY, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :After first week of COVID-19 vaccination jabs, Australian states continued to roll out vaccination despite concern over supply issues and information sharing between the Federal and states.

Premier of the most populous state New South Wales (NSW) Gladys Berejikian told a press conference on Monday that the state is ready and waiting for more doses.

"We are ready to make sure we get the doses to the community as soon as possible. Our team has been rehearsing this process for many weeks. Our team is ready. They stood up. All we need is the doses," Berejiklian said.

The remarks came after 300,000 doses of the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Sydney on Sunday, part of the 53.8 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine Australia has secured.

"I am looking forward to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine when it is available. This is an important step for us than anything else to our returning to the normal state," Berejiklian said.

From March 15, five major vaccination hubs and 99 regional satellite sites will open progressively across NSW to help the vaccine rollout.

These vaccination hubs and satellite sites will initially focus on frontline healthcare and border workers, and will eventually be followed by a wider rollout of the vaccine to the general public through the GP network.

In the state of Victoria where the second largest city Melbourne locates, nearly 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been delivered at local hospital vaccination hubs during the first week. The state anticipated that over 40,000 doses would be delivered over the first four weeks of the program in Victoria.

"The vaccine is safe, effective and free, and it's fantastic to see thousands of Victorians have already been vaccinated as part of the slow and steady rollout," Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said.

Related Topics

Australia Victoria Melbourne Sydney Wales March Border Sunday All Million

Recent Stories

SC says Senate Elections to be held through secret ..

8 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 March 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UN condemns Houthi terrorism

11 hours ago

Final Annual Camel Races Festival &#039;Wathba 202 ..

13 hours ago

New report offers global startups, investors insig ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.