Aussie states enter second week of vaccination despite concerns

SYDNEY, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :After first week of COVID-19 vaccination jabs, Australian states continued to roll out vaccination despite concern over supply issues and information sharing between the Federal and states.

Premier of the most populous state New South Wales (NSW) Gladys Berejikian told a press conference on Monday that the state is ready and waiting for more doses.

"We are ready to make sure we get the doses to the community as soon as possible. Our team has been rehearsing this process for many weeks. Our team is ready. They stood up. All we need is the doses," Berejiklian said.

The remarks came after 300,000 doses of the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Sydney on Sunday, part of the 53.8 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine Australia has secured.

"I am looking forward to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine when it is available. This is an important step for us than anything else to our returning to the normal state," Berejiklian said.

From March 15, five major vaccination hubs and 99 regional satellite sites will open progressively across NSW to help the vaccine rollout.

These vaccination hubs and satellite sites will initially focus on frontline healthcare and border workers, and will eventually be followed by a wider rollout of the vaccine to the general public through the GP network.

In the state of Victoria where the second largest city Melbourne locates, nearly 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been delivered at local hospital vaccination hubs during the first week. The state anticipated that over 40,000 doses would be delivered over the first four weeks of the program in Victoria.

"The vaccine is safe, effective and free, and it's fantastic to see thousands of Victorians have already been vaccinated as part of the slow and steady rollout," Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said.