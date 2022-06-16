UrduPoint.com

Aussie States Introduce Extra Year Of Early Education

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Aussie states introduce extra year of early education

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Children in Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) will get an extra year of early education as part of major generational reform in both states.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the joint long-term policy commitment on Thursday, saying that both states will "embark on the greatest transformation of early education in a generation." The program will consist of a year of play-based learning for all four-year-olds. It will be known as "pre-prep" in Victoria and "pre-kindergarten" in NSW.

"In the next 10 years, every child in Victoria and NSW will experience the benefits of a full year of play-based learning before their first year of school," the premiers said.

The NSW budget will set aside more than 5.8 billion Australian Dollars (about 4 billion U.S. dollars) over 10 years to introduce a universal pre-kindergarten plan by 2030. Perrottet said it will help smooth children's transition before kindergarten where NSW kids could enroll from the age of five.

In Victoria, the Pre-Prep program will be delivered through kindergartens and long daycare centers, as Victorian children start kindergarten when they turn three or four.

Over the next decade, every Victorian four-year-old child will qualify for a 30-hour a week program of play-based learning. The state government will also make kindergartens free for all three and four-year-olds from 2023, saving families up to 2,500 Australian dollars (about 1,750 U.S. dollars) a child per year.

The Victorian government also plans to establish 50 childcare centers with an average capacity of 100 children. The first childcare center will open by 2025.

NSW Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the evidence is clear that providing the best education starts in the early years.

"This transformational new year of preschool education will not just build on the other commitments of this budget but will also change and improve, with the help of parents, educators, services, and stakeholders, how children enter and prepare for school," said a statement from the NSW government.

Related Topics

Education Budget Victoria Mitchell Wales All From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

1 hour ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

4 hours ago
 Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.