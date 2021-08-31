Aussie states' uphill battle against COVID-19 grow ever steeper

SYDNEY, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Australia's most populated state of New South Wales (NSW) into the 11th week of its struggle against COVID-19 is bracing for an even more devastating fight within the next few months as daily new case numbers persistently remain above 1000.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Tuesday there were 1,164 new local cases and another three deaths in the 24 hours prior to 8:00 p.m. Monday local time. Overall, the state has 26,820 confirmed cases and has had 96 related deaths since the outbreak began on June 16.

The latest figures include 871 cases admitted to hospital, with 143 people in intensive care units (ICU), 58 of whom require ventilation.

Berejiklian has warned that these ICU figures were likely to continue to rise until October.

"The number of cases we have in intensive care will depend on our vaccination rate and also on the number of cases, and we all have a hand in determining what that looks like," she said, emphasizing yet again the need for people to get their two vaccination shots as soon as possible.

On that front, at least, NSW health authorities are making steady progress with about 67 percent of the state's adult population having had at least one jab of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine.