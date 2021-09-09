Aussie "Storm Squad" helps give seagrass new lease of life

SYDNEY, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) --:An endangered species of seagrass found off the coast of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has been rehabilitated by marine scientists and a dedicated group of volunteer conservationists known as the Storm Squad.

The report about the successful efforts to restore the fiberball weed was published in the Biological Conservation on Thursday.

The project, led by University of New South Wales (UNSW) doctoral candidate Giulia Ferretto, enlisted about 80 volunteer "citizen scientists" to restore the seagrass, which is a vital part of the marine ecosystem.

"Over two years, our Storm Squad of beachgoers, dog walkers and kayakers collected about 1,500 naturally detached Posidonia shoots washed up on the beach after storms, strong winds and high tides," Ferretto said.