Aussie Study Finds New Treatment May Help Avoid Surgery By Healing ACL Rupture

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:Researchers at Australia's Melbourne University found that a new non-surgical bracing treatment may help people avoid surgery and heal from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture.

The study, published in the British Journal of sports Medicine, involved active patients with ACL ruptures ranging from the age of 10 to 58.

Patients were managed with the cross bracing protocol in the study which involved their injured knee being immobilized at 90 degrees in the brace for four weeks, and then the range of motion was increased progressively until the brace was removed at 12 weeks.

The research team hypothesized that holding the knee at 90 degrees could help to unite the torn ends of the ACL and encourage healing.

