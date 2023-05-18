UrduPoint.com

Aussie Study Highlights Cancer Cell-targeted Approach To Treat Leukaemia

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Scientists from Australia's Children's Cancer Institute (CCI) and the University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) have found a safer and more effective approach to delivering liposomal drugs to leukaemia cells, according to a study.

The study, published in the Science Translational Medicine journal on Wednesday, focuses on the generation of bispecific antibodies (BsAbs) with dual binding to a leukaemia cell receptor, such as CD19, CD20, CD22, or CD38, and methoxy polyethylene glycol for the targeted delivery of liposomal drugs.

Following a "mix-and-match" principle, the antibodies can recognize and attach to the drugs at one end, while being selected on the specific receptors expressed on leukaemia cells on the other end.

The system acts to deliver the drug to its target - leukaemia cells, where the drug can do its job and kill the cancer cells.

Researchers also found that the new approach works well not only in leukaemia cells grown in the laboratory, but also in living models of the disease called "patient-derived xenografts," where leukaemia cells are taken from children with the disease and grown in specially bred mice.

"Finding a way to make treatment drugs act more selectively on cancer cells is the key to improving treatment success while reducing toxicity in children treated for high-risk leukaemia," said Maria Kavallaris, lead researcher and professor from UNSW Sydney and CCI.

She noted that by specifically targeting leukaemia cells, the researchers can make treatment more effective, as well as much safer to use in children.

In the eyes of Ernest Moles, the first author of the study and research fellow from UNSW Sydney and CCI, "flexibility" is a particularly useful feature of the new approach.

"We can use this system to target any leukaemia, including the high-risk subtypes that are killing Australian children every year. Rather than having to design a completely new therapeutic each time, all we need do is change the antibody bridge, and we can target the same drug to any child's blood cancer," said the researcher.

As for their next step, Kavallaris pointed out that the team will work towards developing this research for clinical translation.

"We believe the controlled targeting of nanotherapeutics represents a real milestone in the treatment of childhood cancers, and we're very optimistic about where this could lead," Kavallaris added.

