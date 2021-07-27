Aussie surfer Wright caps incredible comeback with Olympic medal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ichinomiya, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Australian Owen Wright had to relearn how to surf and walk after suffering a horrific brain injury in 2015 -- now he's an Olympic bronze medallist.

Wright claimed a podium finish on Tuesday as surfing made its Olympic debut, beating Brazil's world number one Gabriel Medina in a tense play-off at Tsurigasaki Beach.

But the 31-year-old had times when he couldn't even remember his name less than six years ago, after a huge wipeout in training left him with bleeding on the brain.

"I didn't count myself out -- that's the thing," an emotional Wright said after the medal ceremony.

"I guess that's why I still imagined these big, lofty goals. Because I've come back from something that I wouldn't expect to come back from anyway. I don't mind aiming for the top." Wright said his symptoms persisted for three years after the accident, with memory loss, motor issues and "a roller-coaster of emotions".

But he refused to give up on his dream of winning an Olympic medal, and kept himself going by visualising it around his neck.

"I had to push each limit and with all that came massive breakdowns, to the point where I didn't even know who I was or my name," he said.

"I pushed myself to the absolute nth degree to get here today. I think that's what gave me my strength and why I'm standing up here today." Wright said he and his team-mates had been given a pep talk by some of Australia's Olympic legends, including Cathy Freeman.

He said he felt like he "had the whole country there supporting" him in the bronze-medal match against Medina, which went down to the wire.

"It was coming down to the last 10, 20 seconds," Wright said.

"Those little moments like that, you have your coaches, your support team -- they were saying 'Don't let up a single moment'. That was my moment." And he credited the Australian team as "a big reason" for his recovery, saying surfing's inclusion at the Games had brought access to better doctors and physios.

"They got me to the right doctors to help actually treat what was still happening," he said.

"Team Australia has supported me the whole way. I cried when I first got here and won my first heat. That was a massive moment, and to get a medal is just unbelievable."