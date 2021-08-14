UrduPoint.com

Aussie Swimmer Who Took 'misogyny' Stance Says It Was Worth It

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 09:30 AM

Aussie swimmer who took 'misogyny' stance says it was worth it

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :An Australian swimmer who opted out of the Tokyo Olympics to protest "misogynistic perverts" in the sport Saturday said her stance for cultural change was worth more than any medal.

Madeline Groves, who won two silver medals at the Rio Olympics, stunned her teammates when she pulled out of the Australian trials in June.

She said at the time: "You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time's UP." Late last year, she took to Twitter with allegations about sexual harassment, inappropriate comments and body shaming she had faced in the sport. "We didn't really have a #metoo moment in swimming," she wrote after tweeting about "a person that works at swimming making me feel uncomfortable the way they stare at me".

Following Groves' withdrawal from trials, Swimming Australia set up an independent panel to investigate issues relating to women and girls, while admitting "unacceptable behaviour" dated back decades.

Local media reported another six former swimmers had come forward with complaints, at least one of which was sexual.

In her first comments since refusing to compete, Groves said she had been inundated with support.

"It was just great to get all that support to be honest, it was a nerve-racking thing to do," the 26-year-old told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It was disappointing to miss out on an opportunity like that (Olympic trials) but the potential rewards absolutely outweighs the risk.

"If this independent panel can have some meaningful outcomes that make the sport safer and more enjoyable for all stakeholders, not just women and girls, that is more valuable than an Olympic medal." Australia's swimmers enjoyed one of their best-ever Olympics, claiming 20 medals, including a record nine golds.

Butterfly specialist Groves said she had considered trying to qualify for Tokyo and making her stance on the global stage.

But she decided against it due to confusion about the International Olympic Committee's Rule 50, which governs when and how athletes can protest, and the potential impact it may have had on her teammates.

Groves has no plans to give up swimming and will depart imminently for Europe to be part of the DC Trident team in the International Swimming League.

She has accepted that she may now be a pariah among certain sections of the Australian team and coaching staff.

"But I'm not really worried about that," she said. "I made this decision based on my own values, I don't expect everyone else to understand or agree with me."

Related Topics

Protest Australia Europe Twitter Young Sydney Tokyo May June Women Silver Olympics International Olympic Committee Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2021

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

9 hours ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

9 hours ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

9 hours ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.