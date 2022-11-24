UrduPoint.com

Aussie Telco Giant Breaches Credit Management Rules For Customers With Financial Hardship

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Aussie telco giant breaches credit management rules for customers with financial hardship

SYDNEY, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :-- Telstra, Australia's largest telecom provider, was found having taken credit management action against 70 customers, who were on a financial hardship arrangement with the telco.

In a press release on Thursday, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) said that it has directed Telstra to comply with relevant rules.

Any further non-compliance could lead to significant consequences for Telstra, with penalties of up to 250,000 Australian Dollars (about 169,000 U.S. dollars), the authority warned.

Under Australia's telecommunications code, telcos must suspend credit management action, which can include service suspensions, disconnections or debt collection, while a financial hardship arrangement is being discussed or is in place.

However, an ACMA investigation found that 70 customers were impacted by Telstra between August 2019 and April 2022.

