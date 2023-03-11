UrduPoint.com

Aussie Thompson Relishes Another 'unbelievable' Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Indian Wells, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Australian Jordan Thompson's shock defeat of Stefanos Tsitsipas at Indian Wells on Friday was perhaps not at surprising as his 2017 upset of Andy Murray at Queen's Club, but it was just as satisfying.

"Actually, I couldn't tell you the difference," 87th-ranked Thompson said of his two career victories over top-10 players. "Both probably equal. That day against Andy Murray was probably a little bit unexpected because I was a lucky loser.

"Happened just to play an unbelievable match and I wasn't even supposed to be in the draw.

"Today was a little bit different. I have been on a bit of run of matches. I felt confident, even playing against a top-10 player I felt comfortable in my own skin and what I was doing, and just snuck out a win."The 28-year-old from Sydney is still chasing a first ATP tour title, but he arrived at Indian Wells buoyed by a win on the lower-tier Challenger circuit.

