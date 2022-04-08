Aussie tourism set to be big winner with return of F1 racing

SYDNEY, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) --:The return of the Australian Grand Prix (GP) is one of the first major sporting drawcards to win back interstate and international tourists to the Victorian capital of Melbourne since the outbreak of COVID-19.

About 400,000 people are expected to pack the Albert Park Circuit throughout the event, which began with qualifying rounds on Friday and will culminate on Sunday as the third round of the 2022 Formula One (F1) season.

The spectators, including about 70 million viewers globally, will witness the world's top F1 drivers vie for the chequered flag as they skilfully navigate around the revamped circuit which has just had a 20 million Australian Dollar (about 14.

96 million U.S. dollar) upgrade.

The Victorian Minister for Sport, Tourism and Major Events Martin Pakula is heralding the prestigious race as being Melbourne's return to the spotlight after having endured more COVID-19 lockdowns than any other city in the world during the previous two years.