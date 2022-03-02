UrduPoint.com

Aussies Hit By Record-breaking Summer Of Heat And Rain

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 02:30 PM

SYDNEY, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) --:Australians throughout much of their vast brown land sweltered through one of the hottest summers on record while other regions were battered by heavy rain, according to the nation's official weather authority.

The Bureau of Meteorology's (BOM) latest climate summary showed Western Australia (WA) had its seventh warmest summer since records began in 1910, with its capital Perth recording its hottest ever season.

BOM climatologist Andrew Watkins noted 2022 began with intense heat in WA, with the state's Onslow Airport hitting 50.

7 degrees Celsius on Jan. 13, to equal Australia's hottest ever day, while Perth endured a record-breaking six consecutive days at above 40 degrees Celsius during that month.

Turning to other states, Watkins said people in some regions of Victoria experienced temperatures of up to 2 degrees Celsius above the 1961-1990 average, with January night-time temperatures being the warmest on record across most of the state.

