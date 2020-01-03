UrduPoint.com
Australia 95-1 At Lunch After Winning Toss Against Kiwis

Fri 03rd January 2020

Sydney, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Australia made a solid start to the third Test against a virus-hit New Zealand with David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in ominous touch on Friday.

At lunch, the home side was 95 for one in Sydney with Warner unbeaten on 45 and Labuschagne on 28.

The pair were threatening a substantial partnership and at the interval they had put on an unbroken stand of 56 after the loss of Joe Burns in the first hour.

Burns fell in the 15th over, squared up by Colin de Grandhomme and caught by Ross Taylor at first slip for 18.

De Grandhomme opened the bowling with Matt Henry after senior paceman Tim Southee was surprisingly left out of the attack.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat against the visitors, who made five changes to the team that lost the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne by 247 runs.

The Black Caps went into the Sydney Test without skipper and star batsman Kane Williamson, who has been ill in the lead-up.

Batsman Henry Nicholls and spinner Mitchell Santner were other illness withdrawals while Southee lost his place to leg-spinner Todd Astle.

Paceman Trent Boult is also missing after returning home with a broken hand suffered in the second Test in Melbourne.

Batsman Glenn Phillips, who made a late dash to Sydney Thursday as cover, was named to make his Test debut, with opener Tom Latham to lead the side in Williamson's absence.

Will Somerville, Matt Henry and Jeet Raval were also called into the side, while the Australians were unchanged after considering Mitchell Swepson as a second spinner.

Australia have been unbeatable this season, winning all four Tests at home -- two each against Pakistan and New Zealand -- after retaining the Ashes in England.

The Test is being played against the backdrop of one of Australia's most devastating bushfire seasons with at least 18 people losing their lives in blazes raging across the country, including on the outskirts of Sydney.

Play will be suspended in the match at the umpire's discretion, should smoke significantly affect air quality or visibility, but the sky above the ground was clear during morning play.

