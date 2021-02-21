UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Administers First Covid-19 Vaccines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 08:10 AM

Australia administers first Covid-19 vaccines

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Australia's Covid-19 vaccine rollout began Sunday, with top officials among a small group receiving the first jabs a day before the vaccination programme starts in earnest.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was injected with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at a medical centre in Sydney's northwest, in what the government said was an effort to boost public confidence in the vaccinations.

Jane Malysiak, an aged care resident and WWII survivor in her 80s, was the country's first person to receive the vaccine, followed by health care workers and other officials.

"She's taking part in what is a very historic day for our country," Morrison said.

"Tomorrow our vaccination programme starts, so as a curtain-raiser today we're here making some very important points -- that it's safe, that it's important, and we need to start with those who are most vulnerable and are on the front line.

" It comes a day after anti-vaccination demonstrations in major cities attracted thousands, with police arresting several protesters in Melbourne, according to public broadcaster ABC.

Almost 22 percent of Australians said they were unlikely to get the jab, with vaccine hesitancy rising in recent months, an Australian National University survey found.

The country's vaccination programme is starting months after other nations', following its provisional approval of the Pfizer product for use in January.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was also approved in recent days but is yet to be administered.

Australia has been relatively successful in containing the virus to date, with almost 29,000 cases and 909 deaths in a population of 25 million.

Related Topics

Police Melbourne Sydney January Sunday National University Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology meets ..

8 hours ago

‘DhabiSat’ lifts off to International Space St ..

8 hours ago

CEO of Tawazun addresses challenges facing UAE def ..

8 hours ago

Football: English Premier League table

8 hours ago

Football: English Premier League results

8 hours ago

Mum's the word as Iapichino breaks world U20 indoo ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.