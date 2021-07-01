UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Aim For Bumper Crowds At Ashes Tests

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:40 AM

Australia aim for bumper crowds at Ashes Tests

Sydney, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Cricket Australia is planning on big crowds for the Ashes series against England later this year, with venues being sold to full capacity despite ongoing concerns about Covid-19.

Chief executive Nick Hockley said tickets would go on sale Monday with all stadiums sold to their limit except the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground which will have an initial capacity of 85 percent.

"The Ashes rivalry is one of the biggest in world sport, and we hope that conditions will allow as many fans as possible to attend," Hockley said in a statement late Wednesday.

"In the event that capacities are reduced due to government restrictions associated with the pandemic, we of course guarantee fans full refunds." The five-Test series is due to start in Brisbane on December 8 before a day/night match in Adelaide, followed by the traditional Boxing Day Test in Melbourne then Sydney and Perth.

Hockley's optimism comes despite Sydney, Brisbane and Perth currently in lockdown after a flare-up of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 which has seen sports events scamble to shift their games out of those cities.

With barely five months until the Ashes starts, it remains highly unlikely that the usual hordes of Barmy Army supporters will be able to travel to Australia, given current bans on international arrivals.

"Hopefully people will be able to make the trip but if they can't, then I know they'll be following very closely from England and from around the cricket world," Hockley said.

Australia are due to host Afghanistan in a one-off Test in Hobart ahead of the Ashes and will play New Zealand and Sri Lanka in limited overs games following their showdown with England.

Related Topics

Cricket Afghanistan World Army Australia Sports Sri Lanka Sale Adelaide Brisbane Hobart Perth Melbourne Sydney December Event All From Government Boxing New Zealand

Recent Stories

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

6 hours ago

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

7 hours ago

TECNO’s Born to Stand Out Campaign for the new C ..

7 hours ago

Realme Drops Two Surprises: The real Game Changer ..

7 hours ago

Realme for the Masses: The Fastest Brand to Sell M ..

8 hours ago

Infinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Conce ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.