Australia All Out 303 In First Innings Of Final Ashes Test

Published January 15, 2022



Hobart, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :England bowled Australia out for 303 midway through the first session on the second day of the fifth Ashes Test at Bellerive Oval on Saturday.

Resuming at their overnight score of 241-6, Australia put on another 60 runs for the last four wickets, with paceman Mark Wood doing the early damage with a bouncer barrage.

Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 3-59. Wood was expensive, but took 3-115.

Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 101, while all-rounder Cameron Green made 74.

