Australia Announces Easing Visa Rules To Boost Ties During Indonesian President's Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 01:50 PM

CANBERRA,July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Australia will ease visa rules for Indonesian travelers in a bid to boost economic ties between the two countries.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Sydney for talks on visa requirements, trade and climate change.

During the Australia-Indonesia Annual Leaders' Meeting, they discussed new initiatives to enable more Australian and Indonesian professionals to work in each other's country.

This includes improved visa offerings for Indonesian business people and frequent travelers, mutual professional recognition for engineers and new pathways to support skills exchange.

Albanese said the changes would encourage more trade and investment between the nations.

