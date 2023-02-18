UrduPoint.com

Australia Announces Plan For Brisbane 2032 Olympics Main Venue Redevelopment

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 01:00 PM

SYDNEY, Feb. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :-- The government of Australia's state of Queensland announced on Friday the plan to demolish and rebuild the Gabba Stadium that will be the home of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The government said the current stadium, located in the heart of Brisbane, is nearing the end of its life and given the complexity of building on a constrained site, completely rebuilding the Gabba Stadium is cheaper than trying to bring it to a truly accessible and modern standard.

The redevelopment plan of 2.7 billion Australian Dollars (about 1.86 billion U.S. dollars) will see the stadium fully demolished and rebuilt with improved disability access and better transport connection.

The redevelopment includes changeroom facilities for female athletes, larger entry concourses for general admission, media facilities, and merchandise stores.

