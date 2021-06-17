UrduPoint.com
Australia Announces Six Riders For Tokyo Olympic Games

Thu 17th June 2021

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced six riders on late Wednesday who will compete for the Australian Olympic team in Tokyo in BMX and Mountain Bike, loaded with Australian Olympic firsts.

The mountain bike team includes Daniel McConnell who will become the first Australian to make four Olympic teams in Mountain bike, along with his wife Rebecca McConnell, the first Australian women to make three Games in the sport.

The four other riders are from the BMX team, which consists of Lauren Reynolds, the first Australian BMX rider to make three Olympics, and three Olympic debutants Logan Martin, Natalya Diehm and Saya Sakakibara.

Among them, Martin and Diehm will make history as Australia's first Olympic BMX Freestylers when the discipline makes its Games debut in Tokyo.

"BMX Freestyle makes its debut giving Logan and Natalya the opportunity to showcase their incredible courage and skill on the world's biggest sporting stage and for Australians to see this exciting new sport," said Chef de Mission of the Australian Olympic Team Ian Chesterman.

"With Mountain Bike and BMX riders joining their track and road teammates, the cycling team for Tokyo will represent Australia with great distinction."

