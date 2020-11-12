UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Appoints Afghanistan War Crimes Prosecutor: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

Australia appoints Afghanistan war crimes prosecutor: PM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Australia on Thursday announced the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate possible war crimes committed by Australian forces in Afghanistan, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison insisting standards must be upheld.

"Serving men and women and our defence forces, both past and present, share the expectations and aspirations of the Australian people for our defence forces, and how they engage in their conduct," Morrison said.

"This requires us to deal with honest and brutal truths, where expectations and standards may not have been met."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Australia May Women Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

35 seconds ago

SHUAA Capital delivers solid Q3 performance, with ..

7 hours ago

DMCC welcomes senior Israeli delegation to discuss ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed, Israeli Minister of Public Securit ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Israeli football associations explore joint c ..

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.