Australia appoints Afghanistan war crimes prosecutor: PM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Australia on Thursday announced the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate possible war crimes committed by Australian forces in Afghanistan, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison insisting standards must be upheld.

"Serving men and women and our defence forces, both past and present, share the expectations and aspirations of the Australian people for our defence forces, and how they engage in their conduct," Morrison said.

"This requires us to deal with honest and brutal truths, where expectations and standards may not have been met."