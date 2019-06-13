UrduPoint.com
Australia Approves Vast Adani Coal Mine

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:30 AM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Australia approved the construction of a controversial coal mine near the Great Barrier Reef on Thursday, paving the way for a dramatic increase in coal exports.

Drawing a line under a decade of rancorous debate, Queensland's government said it had approved a groundwater management plan for Adani's Carmichael mine -- the last major legal hurdle before construction could begin.

